James finished Thursday's 123-107 loss to Orlando with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes.

Through the first five games of the season, James has been converting an absurd 63.6 percent of his shot attempts, to go with averages of 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 triples and 1.4 assists per game. The sky-high shooting percentage isn't sustainable, but he is worth a look in deep leagues while he's this hot.