James delivered 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and three rebounds across 21 minutes in Friday's 119-80 loss to the Celtics.

James provided Charlotte with efficient perimeter scoring, but he didn't do much else. The former Duke standout has some upside in deeper leagues due to his scoring prowess, but his limited playing time and absence of contributions in other categories limit his upside across the board. At least his scoring numbers are trending in the right direction, as James has scored in double digits in his last three appearances.