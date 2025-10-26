James tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to the 76ers.

James, along with fellow Duke rookie Kon Knueppel, provided a spark off the bench Saturday, with both finishing in double figures to help carry the second unit in the narrow loss. He's logged at least 17 minutes in each of the Hornets' first two games and should continue to log solid playing time Sunday against the Wizards, especially if Josh Green and Brandon Miller are sidelined with their respective shoulder injuries.