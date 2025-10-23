James closed with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 victory over the Nets.

James, who was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, saw a decent workload in his debut. With Josh Green (shoulder) sidelined to begin the season and without a timetable, James will have a big chance to win a consistent role in the second unit. He's mostly a defensive specialist right now, so he's unlikely to offer much fantasy appeal on the offensive side of the ball.