James (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's Summer League game against the Mavericks.

James will sit out Monday's game due to left hip soreness after playing in the Hornets' most recent Summer League contest Saturday, when he logged three points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in 17 minutes. His next opportunity to take the court will come Thursday against the Spurs.