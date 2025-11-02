Hornets' Sion James: Starting sans Ball
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James will start in Sunday's game against the Jazz.
With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined, James will get the starting nod in the second leg of the team's back-to-back set. Over six regular-season outings (one start), the rookie has averaged 8.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 64.0 percent from the field in 22.3 minutes per game.
