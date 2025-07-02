Dinwiddie agreed to a one-year deal with the Hornets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Mavericks, Dinwiddie moves on to his sixth NBA team. The veteran guard will provide some depth for Charlotte. The team recently added Collin Sexton and Tre Mann to its backcourt. Dinwiddie averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season while shooting 41.6 percent from the floor and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc.