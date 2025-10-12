Dinwiddie ended with six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 19 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over Dallas.

Dinwiddie produced very little despite playing meaningful minutes, a sign of what fantasy managers might expect to see during the regular season. While he does provide the Hornets with a viable backup, should LaMelo Ball miss time throughout the season, Dinwiddie's standalone value remains limited. Barring injuries to other players, the veteran is unlikely to factor too much when it comes to tangible production.