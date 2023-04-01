Mykhailiuk accumulated 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-91 loss to the Bulls.

Mykhailiuk has started four of the past five games, playing 30-plus minutes in all of them as the Hornets deal with a myriad of injuries. He's been impressive, averaging 13.8 points on 46/41/80 shooting, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals with just 1.0 turnovers. The wing's role could be reduced if Gordon Hayward (thumb), Kelly Oubre (shoulder) and Terry Rozier (foot) return, but the Hornets really have no reason to bring those veterans back.