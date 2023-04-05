Mykhailiuk closed with 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-100 loss to the Raptors.

Mykhailiuk has started the last six contests for Charlotte and has totaled 16 or more points in each of the last four, hitting at a 44.4 percent rate from deep over that span while averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals-plus-blocks. He will likely finish out the campaign in a starting role, but it's not a stretch that should be viewed as a foreshadowing of things to come in 2023-24.