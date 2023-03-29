Mykhailiuk amassed 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 win over Oklahoma City.

Mykhailiuk has drawn three straight starts with the Hornets banged up, but his outing Tuesday was by far his best of the campaign. The Kansas product notched season highs in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks while the Hornets' makeshift lineup secured a three-point win over Oklahoma City, who was without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle). When Gordon Hayward (thumb), Kelly Oubre (shoulder), Terry Rozier (foot) and Dennis Smith (toe) are cleared to suit up again, Mykhailiuk's fantasy value will take a major hit, but until then, he's certainly proven he's capable of viable production when given a starting-level role.