Mykhailiuk recorded a career-high 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 128-108 loss to the Raptors.

Mykhailiuk continues to get all the playing time he can handle while the Hornets have withheld several key rotation players from action over the past two weeks, as he's now cleared 30 minutes in six straight games. With Charlotte down seven players due to injury Sunday, Mykhailiuk saw his second-best highest usage rate (27.3 percent) of the second half and was able to pair the increased volume with strong efficiency en route to a new personal best in the scoring column. While Mykhailiuk's minutes should be stable as the Hornets close the season with a three-game week, he's converted at a lowly 40.4 percent rate from the field for his career, so his production may not be especially reliable from game to game even as he handles an elevated role.