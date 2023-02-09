The Hornets acquired Mykhailiuk and second-round picks in 2023 and 2027 on Thursday in a three-team trade that sent Jalen McDaniels, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the 76ers and Matisse Thybulle to the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Hornets are primarily acquiring draft picks as part of the deal, but they could also get a look at Mykhailiuk in a small role off the bench. The fifth-year wing didn't see much playing time in the tight Knicks rotation prior to the trade, averaging 3.1 minutes in his 13 appearances this season.