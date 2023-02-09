The Hornets acquired Mykhailiuk and two second-round picks in a three-team trade that sent Jalen McDaniels to the 76ers, while Matisse Thybulle went to the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Hornets are primarily acquiring draft picks as part of the deal, but they could also look at the fifth-year wing, though likely in a depth role. Mykhailiiuk didn't see much playing time in the tight Knicks rotation prior to the trade, averaging 3.1 minutes in his 13 appearances during 2022-23.
