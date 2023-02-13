Mykhailiuk isn't included on the Hornets' injury report for Monday's game against the Hawks.

After being acquired Thursday, Mykhailiuk missed the Hornets' game Friday in Boston before joining the team ahead of Saturday's game against Denver. Because he didn't get the chance to practice with his new team, Mykhailiuk was ultimately inactive for the 119-105 loss to the Nuggets, but he should dress for Monday's game now that he's had more time to get acclimated. Though he'll have a clearer path to getting playing time off the bench in Charlotte than he did in New York earlier this season, Mykhailiuk may still find himself outside of the rotation if head coach Steve Clifford opts to use a short bench featuring Dennis Smith and Bryce McGowens as the primary reserve options on the wing.