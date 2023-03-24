Mykhailiuk recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 115-96 loss to the Pelicans.

With Terry Rozier (foot), Kelly Oubre (shoulder) and Dennis Smith (illness) all leaving the contest early, plenty of reserves got extra minutes, but Mykhailiuk led the bench in minutes played and points, which were both also season highs for the Kansas product. Mykhailiuk has played at least 20 minutes just three times this season, but he's averaged 12.0 points on 46.9 percent shooting during those contests. It's unclear how serious their respective injuries are, but if Rozier and Oubre have to miss time, Mykhailiuk could move into the starting lineup and see this type of usage on a regular basis.