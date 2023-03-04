Mykhailiuk finished Friday's 117-106 loss to the Magic with three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 16 minutes.

Mykhailiuk logged 16 minutes off the bench, appearing for just the third time in the past six games as a member of the Hornets. The fact he has played in only 16 games all season should tell you everything you need to know about his lack of fantasy appeal. Even in the deepest formats, managers would be better served to target a young player with at least a small amount of upside.