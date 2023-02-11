Mykhailiuk (recently traded) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Nuggets, suggesting he will likely be in uniform for the Hornets.

Even if Mykhailiuk is in uniform for Charlotte, he's unlikely to claim a significant role, previously appearing in just one game (for one minute) since Dec. 20 during his time with the Knicks. If he'll find any role with the Hornets remains unclear, but he's unlikely to crack fantasy relevance either way.