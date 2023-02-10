Mykhailiuk is out for Friday's game versus the Celtics as he is not with the team.
Mykhailiuk's designation could indicate that he is on the verge of being bought out by Charlotte. However, until that happens, his next chance to suit is Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets.
