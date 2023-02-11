Updating a previous report, Mykhailiuk (trade) will not play Saturday against the Nuggets, Hornets radio network manager Rob Longo reports.

Coach Steve Clifford said he hopes the new addition will be ready for Monday's game against the Hawks. Mykhailiuk appeared in just 13 games for the Knicks before the deadline, totaling 21 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 40 minutes. While he's not expected to have a fantasy-relevant role with Charlotte, he should have more opportunities, given that the Hornets' rotation is thinner and the playoffs are well out of the picture.