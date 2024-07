Gibson signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Hornets on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gibson briefly played for both the Knicks and Pistons last season, during which he averaged 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds across 10.3 minutes in only 20 regular-season appearances. The 39-year-old will serve as a valuable veteran presence on the Hornets; however, he will likely pick up minimal playing time behind Mark Williams and Nick Richards.