Rozier scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), and added four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's win over the Rockets.

Rozier has attempted double-digit shots now in each of his three games during the month of February. Since returning from an ankle injury, he is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from deep.