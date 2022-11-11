Rozier totaled 22 points (8-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 43 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Heat.

Rozier suffered through another rough night on the offensive end, and he's now 32-for-92 (34.8 percent) from the field in four games since returning from an ankle injury. This obviously hasn't had an impact on his confidence, as he's attempted 20 or more shots in each of these matchups. Rozier's scoring totals haven't suffered much despite a string of ugly performances, with the guard averaging 21.0 points in November (four contests).