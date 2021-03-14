Rozier suffered a left lower leg contusion during Saturday's game against the Raptors but is available to return.

The injury appears to be a minor concern since the 26-year-old has been cleared to return, but he could still be held out of the fourth quarter with the Hornets holding a 20-plus point lead most of the evening. If he remains on the bench, Rozier will finish the contest with 17 points (5-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes.