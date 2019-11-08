Hornets' Terry Rozier: Awful night in Thursday's loss

Rozier managed three points (1-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 loss to the Celtics.

Rozier had more turnovers (four) than anything else while having a horrendous shooting night. He continues to be outplayed by backup point guard Devonte' Graham fairly frequently, though Rozier has had his moments too. Regardless, Rozier's spot in the starting lineup is likely quite safe going forward, and Saturday's matchup versus a porous Pelicans defense provides a pretty good opportunity for him to bounce back sooner rather than later.