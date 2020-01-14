Hornets' Terry Rozier: Bounces back against Blazers
Rozier had 25 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 115-112 loss at Portland.
Rozier was coming off a five-point performance (1-10 FG, 0-5 3PT) the last time out, but he bounced back admirably and extended his sizzling run of form since the start of the current month. The former Celtics guard is averaging 23.9 points per game since the start of January, and he will try to deliver another strong performance Wednesday at Denver.
