Hornets' Terry Rozier: Career-best 40 in loss
Rozier finished with 40 points (15-26 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four boards, three assists, and one steal in 44 minutes of a loss to the Hawks.
Rozier set a new career scoring high in the double overtime thriller. It was the third time in the last four games Rozier has dropped at least 20 points on an opponent. The fifth year pro was especially efficient from deep, where half of his attempts from the field came from and contributed to his high scoring total.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...