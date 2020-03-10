Hornets' Terry Rozier: Career-best 40 in loss

Rozier finished with 40 points (15-26 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four boards, three assists, and one steal in 44 minutes of a loss to the Hawks.

Rozier set a new career scoring high in the double overtime thriller. It was the third time in the last four games Rozier has dropped at least 20 points on an opponent. The fifth year pro was especially efficient from deep, where half of his attempts from the field came from and contributed to his high scoring total.