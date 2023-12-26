Rozier (knee) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Rozier is good to go following a one-game absence due to a knee issue. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is beginning to ramp up physical activity, but he's officially been ruled out for Tuesday's game, so Rozier should return to a prominent role off the bat.
