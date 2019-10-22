Hornets' Terry Rozier: Cleared for opener
Rozier (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Chicago.
Rozier missed some time in the preseason due to left knee tendinitis, but he's been medically cleared and is expected to start in his team debut.
