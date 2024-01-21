Rozier posted 19 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 loss to Philadelphia.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined, Rozier took over the point guard duties and did an excellent job, though his contributions were not enough to lift the Hornets to victory in this one. Rozier hasn't recorded a double-double since Dec. 11, but he finished just one board shy of reaching that feat in this one.