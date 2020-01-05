Hornets' Terry Rozier: Clutch shooting in overtime win

Rozier compiled 29 points (10-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists and six rebounds in 42 minutes during Saturday's 123-120 victory over the Mavericks.

Rozier came up big for the Hornets, nailing two key baskets in their thrilling overtime win. He was coming off a 30-point game against the Cavaliers and has the Hornets riding a two-game winning streak. They have now won 15 games for the season. While that number is average at best, it does exceed the win total many thought they would reach for the entire season. Rozier has had a few ups and downs thus far but has basically returned value on where he was being drafted.