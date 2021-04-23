Rozier produced 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Thursday's 108-91 loss to the Bulls.

Rozier's eight dimes salvaged an otherwise tepid night from Rozier, who couldn't get anything going as a scorer. Thursday marked his worst scoring total since an eight-point effort against the Clippers last month. Although LaMelo Ball's return is imminent, Rozier's job should still be safe despite his mediocre performance in Thursday's loss.