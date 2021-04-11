Rozier logged 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 loss to the Hawks.

Rozier continues to post solid lines with LaMelo Ball (wrist) unavailable. Since Ball's injury, Rozier has averaged 21.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 10 games. All of these numbers exceed his 2020-21 season averages.