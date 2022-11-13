Rozier totaled 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-115 loss to the Heat.

Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points in the contest, marking the fifth time in seven contests this season that he's topped the 20-point mark. The veteran guard has been doing much of his work from beyond the arc, draining multiple triples in all but one of the contests in which he's played. Rozier added six dimes to his line Saturday, the most he has dished since racking up 11 assists in Charlotte's second game of the campaign.