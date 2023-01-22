Rozier closed Saturday's 122-118 win over Atlanta with 34 points (11-25 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four steals and three rebounds over 39 minutes.

Rozier came alive in the second half Saturday, scoring 28 of his 34 points as the Hornets rallied to secure the victory. With LaMelo Ball sidelined once again due to a left ankle sprain as well as a sore right wrist, Rozier looks set for a short-term boost in his usage while he slides over to the starting point guard role. He has now attempted at least 24 shots in two straight games, and perhaps more importantly, has collected multiple steals in three straight.