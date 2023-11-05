Rozier headed to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a groin injury, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. He didn't return.

Rozier needed assistance to get to the locker room and was in obvious pain, and the veteran floor general didn't return to action for the final minutes of the contest. He finished with 22 points (7-14 G, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block across 31 minutes. It remains to be seen if he'll be available to face the Mavericks on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back set.