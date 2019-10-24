Hornets' Terry Rozier: Disappoints in team debut

Rozier finished with seven points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 126-125 win over the Bulls.

Rozier's stat line in his team debut was disappointing enough, but was perhaps more discouraging was the fact that backup point guard Devonte' Graham was playing over him in crunch time. The three-year, $56.7 million deal Rozier received over the summer probably keeps him spot in the starting lineup relatively secure, though he'll need better showings in the future to ensure he maintains a regular 30-plus-minute role for the balance of the season.