Rozier had 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), a season-high 11 assists and five rebounds in Friday's win over the Heat.

Rozier and Malik Monk combined for 58 of Charlotte's 110 points, as the Hornets jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead and were able to hang on late. Rozier topped 20 points for the third straight game and registered his first double-double of the season. Before Friday, Rozier had not handed out more than six assists in any game.