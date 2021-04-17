Rozier scored 27 points (12-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes during Friday's loss to the Nets.

It's his third double-double of the year, all of which have come in his last 11 games. Rozier has also dropped at least 20 points in seven of those contests, averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 boards, 4.9 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.