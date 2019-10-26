Hornets' Terry Rozier: Double-doubles despite foul trouble
Rozier had 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, one rebound, and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 121-99 loss to the Timberwolves.
Rozier was in foul trouble early, eventually limiting him to just 18 minutes. Despite reduced playing time, Rozier still managed to record his first double-double of the season, putting up 11 points and 10 rebounds. He has not had the best start to his Hornets career, however, the dimes have been very nice. He is averaging eight assists across his first two games. When the scoring comes around, his overall value should increase accordingly.
