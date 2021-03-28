Rozier tallied 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 44 minutes during Sunday's 101-97 overtime loss to the Suns.

The 27-year-old has been on fire since being held to eight points on March 20 against the Clippers, averaging 24.3 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 three-pointers while shooting 47.1 percent from the field over his last four games. Rozier is averaging career highs in points (20.5), three-pointers (3.3), steals (1.3) and field-goal percentage (47.6) through his first 43 games this season. The sixth-year guard is locked into heavy minutes the rest of the way for the fourth-seeded Hornets.