Rozier (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Spurs.
Rozier is likely headed towards a fifth straight absence due to an ankle injury. LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out, so Dennis Smith's resurgent start to the campaign figures to continue for at least one more contest.
