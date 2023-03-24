Rozier (foot) is doubtful for Friday's game against Dallas.
Rozier exited Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to right foot discomfort and will likely be forced to miss the second half of the back-to-back set. Dennis Smith (illness) is probable, and he'll likely see increased run against the Mavericks, while Theo Maledon and James Bouknight could also see some minutes.
