Rozier holds a doubtful designation for Sunday's game versus the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain.

Rozier sprained his ankle during Friday's tilt versus the Pelicans, but Rozier managed to stay on the court for the remainder of the tilt. The ankle has presumably gotten a bit worse after getting off of it for some time and will likely cost him at least a contest. With Lonzo Ball already ruled out Sunday, Dennis Smith, James Bouknight and The Maledon may be the team's primary options on the ball Sunday.