Rozier (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Rozier is dealing with tendinitis in his left knee, which is apparently a new issue as he has only missed two games so far this season. If he's unable to go, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin could see increased workloads.
