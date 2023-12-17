Rozier is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the 76ers after taking a shot to the nose.
Given the lopsided score when Rozier left the game, it's safe to assume his night is over. He'll finish with six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 20 minutes. Ish Smith and Nick Smith will have to hold down the fort in the fourth quarter. Rozier should be considered questionable for Monday's game against Toronto.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Lights it up from deep to lead team•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Heroics fall short•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Top distributor in double-double•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Lifts offense in loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Puts up 23 points•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores season-high 37 points•