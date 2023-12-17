Rozier is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the 76ers after taking a shot to the nose.

Given the lopsided score when Rozier left the game, it's safe to assume his night is over. He'll finish with six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 20 minutes. Ish Smith and Nick Smith will have to hold down the fort in the fourth quarter. Rozier should be considered questionable for Monday's game against Toronto.