Rozier is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right hand sprain.
Rozier was a late addition to the injury report and will likely miss the Hornets' final game before the All-Star break, which would mark his first absence since Dec. 21. Bryce McGowens and Dennis Smith are candidates for increased roles if Rozier is indeed sidelined Wednesday.
