Rozier (knee) has been downgraded to out ahead of Saturday's game against Denver.

Rozier was initially tabbed as questionable to play Saturday, but in the end, he'll end up being ruled out altogether, providing another blow to an already deprived Hornets team when it comes to their offense. Ish Smith could be an option to start at point guard, while Rozier's next chance to play will come against the Clippers next Tuesday.