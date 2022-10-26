Rozier (ankle) has been officially ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.
Rozier's right ankle sprain will cause him to miss his second consecutive game. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out, Dennis Smith, Theo Maledon and James Bouknight will likely receive increased backcourt minutes. Rozier's next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Magic.
