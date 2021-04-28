Rozier scored eight points (4-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds, four assists and one block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Bucks.

Rozier never got his shot going but was particularly dreadful in the second half when he went 1-for-8 from the field. It was the first time he failed to score in double digits since March 20, a span of 18 games. Though unexpected, Rozier has managed to average 0.7 blocks across his last 10 games.